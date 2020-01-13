Bogalusa man killed in single vehicle crash

ISABEL, LA.– State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash on LA-16, approximately 2 miles east of LA-1073 in Washington Parish.

Investigators say that around 1:30 Monday morning, 21-year-old Nathan E. Polk was driving a Chevrolet Silvarado eastbond on LA-16, when he veered left and struck a tree.

Polk was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for analysis.

Polk was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and impairment is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.