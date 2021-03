NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a boater was running crab traps and came across the body.

The boater called 911 and JPSO responded.

WGNO reporter Chris Welty was on the scene and tweeted images via his personal Twitter account.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a body was pulled out of Lake Ponchartrain. NOPD is also on scene. We’re working to get more information. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/1yoZAwJcEL — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) March 11, 2021

JPSO says NOPD is taking over the investigation. The Coroner’s Office just pulled up. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/Xr5e2qCm6U — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) March 11, 2021

NOPD says a boater was running crab traps and came across the body. The boater called 911 and JPSO responded. NOPD believes the body was initially in Orleans Parish. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/3dnCx76zJC — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) March 11, 2021

NOPD believes the body was initially in Orleans Parish.