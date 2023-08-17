FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms a body was found inside a home following a house fire in Franklinton Thursday night.

Initially, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the fire around 8:00 Thursday night, August 17. In a social media post, the department reported that the house fire, “…quickly got out of control,” and, “There may be a potential victim in the house.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office also said that someone was unaccounted for. A couple hours later, it reported that a body had been located inside the burned home.

In Washington Parish, the fire was the second of the evening for firefighters there. The other fire was in Angie, and the sheriff’s office reports that it issued a summons to someone who was believed to have been involved.

The fires come as Louisiana is under a statewide burn ban. Also, last week in Washington Parish, firefighters batted a large wildfire.

As for the fatal fire in Franklinton, investigators released no additional information Thursday night regarding the identity of the victim or any other of the circumstances surrounding the death.