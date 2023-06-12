NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Florida area Monday morning.

According to the NOPD, the discovery was made in the 2600 block of France Road. Currently, the cause of death has been labeled as unclassified.

NOPD officials said the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death after an autopsy is performed and the family is notified.

No further details are available, but the NOPD is working to collect evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The family of a local Chef, who was reported missing after a two-week disappearance, said they are holding out hope that the body found was not him. They also said they are preparing for the worst.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

