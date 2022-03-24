NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating an incident they ruled to be a homicide.

According to NOPD, on March 21, 2022, the body of an unknown individual was located within an abandoned structure in the 4100 block of Hamburg Street.

Police reports show the cause of death in this incident was determined to be a homicide.

The case has been assigned to the NOPD Homicide Unit for further investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will take the necessary steps to identify the victim and make the proper notifications, upon learning of the victim’s identity.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.