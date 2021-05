NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Harbor Police responded to a call regarding a body found floating in the Mississippi River.

The body of an adult male was seen just before noon on Wednesday near Crescent Park in the 2300 block of N. Peters near Port Street.

The New Orleans Police Department has joined the Harbor Police, which is the agency leading the investigation.

