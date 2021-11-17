Body Camera footage: NOPD shootout with suspect on St. Claude Ave. & Franklin Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The NOPD has released body camera video of a shooting involving NOPD officers and a suspect earlier this month in St. Roch.

This is body camera footage of 52 seconds of gunfire between NOPD officers and a suspect near Franklin and St. Claude Avenues on November 6th after 11 p.m.

NOPD responded to an EMS call that a man was passed out in his car and had a .22 caliber gun on the passenger seat. When police arrived the driver 42-year old Donte Frazier tried to getaway but hit a pole. Officer Rukeene Jones then stopped Frazier at the Shell gas station on the corner of Franklin and St. Claude.

“Things rapidly changed. He then grabbed his weapon from the vehicle and fled from the officer,” Supt. Shaun Ferguson of NOPD said.

A foot chase between Officer Jones and Frazier followed.

“During the course of his foot pursuit, Mr. Frazier then turned with his weapon drawn towards Officer Jones, who then fired 3 shots at Mr. Frazier,” Ferguson said.

Then an 8-year NOPD veteran, Jason Adams arrived to assist Officer Jones.

“And once he was fired upon he then too discharged his fire weapon,” he said.

Supt. Ferguson said, “A total of 16 shots were fired by both officers and we do believe Mr. Frazier fired as many as 9 shots during the encounter.”

Fifteen minutes later Officer Jones found the suspect hiding under a house on the 1100 block of Music Street and he was arrested. Frazier had a gun shot wound to his right root and police believe it was self-inflicted.

Ferguson said he’s very proud of how his officers handled the incident and how no one was seriously injured.

“Officer Jones could’ve been killed in gunfire exchange. He showed restraint, professionalism, and empathy by caring for the individual who was handcuffed,” he said.

Both officers are currently under administrative re-assignment for now, which is standard protocol.