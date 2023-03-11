NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Family and friends came together to honor a pioneer in New Orleans politics and business today.

Robert H. Tucker Jr. known to many as Bob Tucker died at the age 82 earlier this month.

He was the first African American to serve as an assistant to the mayor under Mayor Moon Landrieu’s administration.

The service was held at the Greater St. Stephen Church in New Orleans East.

