Boater rescued near Lake Pontchartrain early Saturday morning

US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The U.S Coast Guard rescued a boater early Saturday morning whose ship overturned after taking on water in Lake Pontchartrain.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector received a distressed call around 2:00 a.m.

A man reported that his vessel was taking on water in Lake Pontchartrain, between highway 90 bridge and I-10 Twin Span.

A Coast Guard station responded with a 45-foot response boat and boat crew, along with an aircrew that was also depolyed.

The crews located a man named James McGhee who was stranded on a jetty in Slidell after he had swam away from his flipped boat.

The aircrew took him onto the helicopter and transferred him to University Medical Center, where he was treated for symptoms of shock and hypothermia.