ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) opened an investigation into the drowning death of a Roseland man.

TPSO officials said the report came in around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. A boat had capsized on Highway 51 in Arcola.

They said 64-year-old Jimmy Chandler and a friend were aboard the boat fishing in a small pond when it overturned. It may have been unbalanced.

Chandler fell in the water and his friend called 911 when he didn’t resurface.

Multiple agencies responded. Sometime later, Chandler’s body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead.

According to TPSO officials, Chandler was well known in the Amite area, as he was the owner of Mister J’ and Mister J’s #2 in Fluker.

