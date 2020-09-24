Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Blue Ribbon Best for ten Louisiana schools

Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church School wins for third time

MANDEVILLE, La – At Our Lady of the Lake School, kids figured the morning announcements would be, what’s for lunch or who’s having a birthday.

That’s the award the US Department of Education gives schools for basically for being just plain excellent.

Hard working, high achieving students and teachers.

Seems to be a trend at Our Lady of the Lake.

The first Louisiana elementary school to win the big blue three times!

Our Lady of the Lake is one of ten Louisiana schools bringing home the big blue, here’s the list:

  • Catholic High School
    Baton Rouge, LA 70806-5512
  • Erath High School 
    808 S Broadway Street 
  • Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary School 
    Abbeville, LA 70510-0250 
  • Indian Bayou Elementary School 
    Rayne, LA 70578-1701 
  • Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts 
    Natchitoches, LA 71457-3997 
  • Metairie Academy For Advanced Studies 
    Metairie, LA 70005-4538
  • Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School 
    Mandeville, LA 70448-5827 
  • Saint Jude the Apostle School
    Baton Rouge, LA 70810-4096 
  • Saint Thomas More Catholic High School
    Lafayette, LA 70508-7108 
  • Stephensville Elementary School
    Morgan City, LA 70380-8025

