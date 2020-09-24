Blue Ribbon Best for ten Louisiana schools

MANDEVILLE, La – At Our Lady of the Lake School, kids figured the morning announcements would be, what’s for lunch or who’s having a birthday.
That’s the award the US Department of Education gives schools for basically for being just plain excellent.
Hard working, high achieving students and teachers.
Seems to be a trend at Our Lady of the Lake.
The first Louisiana elementary school to win the big blue three times!
Our Lady of the Lake is one of ten Louisiana schools bringing home the big blue, here’s the list:
- Catholic High School
Baton Rouge, LA 70806-5512
- Erath High School
808 S Broadway Street
- Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary School
Abbeville, LA 70510-0250
- Indian Bayou Elementary School
Rayne, LA 70578-1701
- Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts
Natchitoches, LA 71457-3997
- Metairie Academy For Advanced Studies
Metairie, LA 70005-4538
- Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School
Mandeville, LA 70448-5827
- Saint Jude the Apostle School
Baton Rouge, LA 70810-4096
- Saint Thomas More Catholic High School
Lafayette, LA 70508-7108
- Stephensville Elementary School
Morgan City, LA 70380-8025