Blue Ribbon Best for ten Louisiana schools

Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church School wins for third time

MANDEVILLE, La – At Our Lady of the Lake School, kids figured the morning announcements would be, what’s for lunch or who’s having a birthday.

That’s the award the US Department of Education gives schools for basically for being just plain excellent.

Hard working, high achieving students and teachers.

Seems to be a trend at Our Lady of the Lake.

The first Louisiana elementary school to win the big blue three times!

Our Lady of the Lake is one of ten Louisiana schools bringing home the big blue, here’s the list:

Catholic High School

Baton Rouge, LA 70806-5512



Baton Rouge, LA 70806-5512 Erath High School

808 S Broadway Street



808 S Broadway Street Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary School

Abbeville, LA 70510-0250



Abbeville, LA 70510-0250 Indian Bayou Elementary School

Rayne, LA 70578-1701



Rayne, LA 70578-1701 Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts

Natchitoches, LA 71457-3997



Natchitoches, LA 71457-3997 Metairie Academy For Advanced Studies

Metairie, LA 70005-4538



Metairie, LA 70005-4538 Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School

Mandeville, LA 70448-5827



Mandeville, LA 70448-5827 Saint Jude the Apostle School

Baton Rouge, LA 70810-4096



Baton Rouge, LA 70810-4096 Saint Thomas More Catholic High School

Lafayette, LA 70508-7108



Lafayette, LA 70508-7108 Stephensville Elementary School

Morgan City, LA 70380-8025