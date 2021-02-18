Blue Cross Blue Shield renews relationship with NOLA Bikeshare

NEW ORLEANS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will return as the title sponsor of the bikeshare program in New Orleans, but this programs is not the same Blue Bikes local residents have become accustomed to seeing in and around the Big Easy.

Blue Krewe and the City of New Orleans announced today that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will remain the title sponsor of New Orleans’ bikeshare program.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell applauded the healthcare organization’s decision to continue their support of the pedal power ride sharing program.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s continued dedication to the bikeshare program is a vital component to ensuring as much continuity as possible as we work to bring the program back into service,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We appreciate their decision to sponsor Blue Bikes and their partnership to improve the health of our residents.”

The insurer was the title sponsor of the original Blue Bikes program, which launched in 2017. With this commitment, when bikeshare resumes on Crescent City streets later this year, the program will again be called Blue Bikes.

“We’ve remained committed to Blue Bikes because we know from our experience that this program is successful and fills a vital need in New Orleans,” said Rod Teamer, Blue Cross director of Diversity Program and Business Development.

“Our mission is to improve the health and lives of Louisianians, and we take tremendous pride in sponsoring an alternative, healthy mode of transportation for New Orleans residents, visitors and tourists.”

When the former program operator, Lime, ended bike share in New Orleans in 2020, this ended Blue Cross’ original sponsorship commitment. Now, Blue Krewe has entered into a new five-year sponsorship agreement with Blue Cross.