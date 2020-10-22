Blue Bell ice cream holiday favorite returns to grocery freezer aisles

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drum roll, please… Blue Bell just announced that one highly-sought ice cream flavor is making its return this holiday season. Christmas Cookies ice cream will hit grocery freezer aisles in the near future.
The seasonal flavor of Christmas Cookies hints to cozy evenings by the tree, munching on holiday treats with a tall glass of milk while enjoying the company of family. Christmas Cookies is a combined flavor of your favorite cookie — chocolate chips, snickerdoodle and sugar — together in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.
Families may also look forward to another favorite at their local grocer, Peppermint ice cream is also a treasured holiday favorite. Peppermint is described as a ‘cool, refreshing flavor sprinkled with real peppermint candy pieces.’
