‘Blue at the Zoo’ canceled due to negative community feedback

NEW ORLEANS — Despite its intent to “promote and foster positive interactive experiences” with the NOPD, the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation and Audubon Nature Institute has canceled ‘Blue at the Zoo’ originally scheduled for May 12.

According to a media release announcing the cancelation, the Audubon Nature Institute received feedback regarding the event from members of our community and from persons outside of our community, who feel this event could be unintentionally divisive rather than inclusive.

Therefore the event has been canceled.

Audubon will continue to work with the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation to find ways to support the New Orleans Police Department.

The Audubon Nature Institute released the following statements in support of local law enforcement:

“The Audubon Nature Institute understands and appreciates that the issue of ethical policing is at the forefront of our nation and our local community and that NOPD is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement reform.

“Audubon stands firm in its support for holding law enforcement accountable for any and all unethical and unlawful behavior. Audubon also supports efforts that promote healing between law enforcement and the community.

“As such, working with the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, Audubon will be considering alternative ways to promote meaningful and impactful community engagement with the New Orleans Police Department.”