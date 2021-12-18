Blue Angels to debut new fighter jet, return to NOLA in 2022

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The Navy “Blue Angels” have been putting on a show in the skies for more than 75 years, and their show returns to the skies of New Orleans next year.

The elite flying squadron landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse on Friday to begin preparations for an airshow from March 19-20.

The Angels will debut a new fighter jet – the Super Hornet, as well as bring back a crowd favorite – “Fat Albert!”

