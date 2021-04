NEW ORLEANS — The Blood Center is asking for donations, and all types of blood are needed.

Workers say more people are busier getting back to their normal routines, so the Blood Center is seeing fewer people take time to come-in and donate.

Also, hospitals are handling more surgeries and other procedures, making the need for blood… greater than it’s been in a while.

To donate, go to the thebloodcenter.org for locations and hours.