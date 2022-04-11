A spiritual meal deal for two - or just you

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – No need to skip over, Passover.

Not when it comes to the food for the big Jewish holiday.

On Passover, what you eat has a holy moment in history.

And now in New Orleans, at Saba, Chef Copeland Crews creates in her kitchen a Passover meal deal.

It’s a spiritual picnic for two.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, that the food is packed up and put in a bag.

It’s the traditional Passover meal.

The Seder.

It comes from the restaurant that gets its name for the Hebrew word for grandfather.

Saba.

Louisiana Rabbi David Gerber says, “it’s the right kind of supper.”

Rabbi Gerber says, “Passover is based on a story of taking our food to go, fast as we can, to have a great restaurant make a whole Seder to take home with you, think it’s amazing.”

Bill Wood says, “it’s a gift from God.”

Rabbi Gerber responds, “and Saba.”