Blessed. The $5-million New Orleans girl

More scholarship money than any high school student in the USA

NEW ORLEANS – Her name is Jada Jerrelle Brown.

She just graduated with the class of 2021 at International High School of New Orleans.

Jada had a lot of big decisions now that’s moving on from her high school career.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says her decision is where to go to college.

She got accepted into 141 colleges and universities.

How many exactly?

Well, exactly 141!

Yes, 141 colleges and universities ask Jada to just say, yes.

The story gets bigger and better.

Jada got more than $5 million in scholarship money.

That’s more than any other college bound senior in the country so far this year.

After thinking.

After contemplating.

After meeting with her family, Jada Brown makes a decision.

She will go to college in her home state of Louisiana.

She’s headed to Baton Rouge.

That’s where she will become Dr. Jada Brown.

A dentist.

Jada Brown is headed to LSU.