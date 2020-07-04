Blaine Kern’s memorial service will include a public viewing at Gallier Hall

New Orleans – The man known as “Mr. Mardi Gras” will be laid to rest with a snazzy memorial service and public viewing at Gallier Hall.

Blaine Kern’s widow, Holly, announced the plans for his funeral in a press release Friday (July 3).

Kern died at the age of 93 on June 25. He was the master float designer and builder who founded Blaine Kern Studios, which makes floats for several of the largest and most prestigious Carnival krewes.

According to the press release, the public viewing will be held in the Blue Ballroom at Gallier Hall from 8 am until noon on Friday, July 10. A private viewing and memorial service will follow.

Holly Kern’s spokeswoman, Windy Fleetwood, tells WGNO that because of coronavirus concerns, the public will be guided past the casket in a continually moving line, and masks are required.

Fleetwood says the private memorial service will include performances by Rockin’ Dopsie and other well-known New Orleans musicians, and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will be one of the featured guests.

The press release notes that the service will be live streamed “so that all Blaine’s friends world-wide can view the services.”