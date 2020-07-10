Blaine Kern now leading his Mardi Gras parade toward Heaven

NEW ORLEANS – Before he was known as Mr. Mardi Gras, Blaine Kern was a solider in the US Army.
He was drafted in 1945.
He served in Korea.
So military honors honored him at a memorial service.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says the man faithful to Mardi Gras was devoted to his own faith.
A Catholic service was celebrated for the 93-year-old who got the world to celebrate Mardi Gras.
Memories about him sound like a tribute to a king.
And that he was.
New Orleans says goodbye to Blaine Kern as his parade rolls into Heaven.