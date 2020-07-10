Blaine Kern now leading his Mardi Gras parade toward Heaven

Blaine Kern dies at the age of 93

NEW ORLEANS – Before he was known as Mr. Mardi Gras, Blaine Kern was a solider in the US Army.

He was drafted in 1945.

He served in Korea.

So military honors honored him at a memorial service.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the man faithful to Mardi Gras was devoted to his own faith.

A Catholic service was celebrated for the 93-year-old who got the world to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Memories about him sound like a tribute to a king.

And that he was.

New Orleans says goodbye to Blaine Kern as his parade rolls into Heaven.