Black Tech NOLA Conference aims to create digital opportunities

NEW ORLEANS- The Black Tech NOLA conference was created to develop enhanced opportunities for African Americans in the digital space.

The 4th Annual conference is virtual this year and begins Monday, June 28th.

Sabrina Short, Executive Producer told WGNO, “We have a strong focus on tech art and culture, and we believe that’s connected directly to the people of New Orleans.”

A familiar face, former Saints star and businessman Marcus Colston is a featured speaker.

