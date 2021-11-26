Black Friday shopping at Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE— Black Friday is a huge shopping day, and at Lakeside Shopping Center there were plenty of shoppers flocking to their favorite stores looking for the best deals.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked to shoppers about what they’re buying and what the experience was like for them on this Black Friday.

Big deals like this are a big deal for Black Friday shoppers at Lakeside Shopping Center.

“They are having their big sales, so of course we had to take advantage of that,” Margie Bateman, Shopper said.

“Obviously the prices are right,” Kicker Kalozdi, Shopper said.

It is no secret that Black Friday has the best deals, and these shoppers are ready to save money and shop till they drop.

“I’m a shop-a-hoic period, but Black Friday just gives me an excuse,” Bateman said.

According to the National Retail Federation they’re predicting an increase in sales between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent this year. Shoppers here at Lakeside are no doubt spending their hard earned cash.

At many of the stores there were long lines to get in.

“Lines, but it is fine,” Julie Maher, Shopper said.

These shoppers say with COVID-19 numbers much lower this holiday season, it is better to shop here than online.

“Last year was uneventful to shop online. It is nice to have in-person shopping and seeing the energy in person,” Kalozdi said.

For information on Lakeside Shopping Center’s holiday hours, click HERE.