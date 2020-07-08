Black business owners say, they are thankful for the support from “Black Restaurant Week”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Across the capitol city, people are being encouraged to support mom and pop shops with black owners.



“We let the food do the talking.”



Black Restaurant Week highlights and support black cuisine and businesses. Organizers say, along with getting a taste of amazing food. The goal is to get corporations help to invest in local businesses.



Investors will come from out of town, right? They never go to a black restaurant that’s been around for 30 years. But what they will go across town and take maybe a food concept that’s only been around for five years. I just felt like it was time to start highlighting and amplifying the voices of these entrepreneurs and chefs so when we say buy local that also means buying black.”



Along North Foster Street, the getting is good at the Breakfast Club and Atchafalaya seafood.



“They always ask, who’s cooking the food? I got a maw-maw back there. That’s what I got. They ask me, how old is she? She’s a maw-maw.”



Owner De’jon Dunbar said, his restaurant is unique offering something you won’t find anywhere else.



“A turkey tail man. If you like chicken, you’re going to love the Turkey tail” said Dunbar.



A few blocks away, Cafe Express is also serving it up.



“We been on the same block 25 years.”



Manager, Sean Huey said, along with great food, there’s a solid sense of community.



“You come in here man, you can really feel the love from the staff to the customers” said Huey.



Whether you stop in to get some turkey tails or ox, both businesses say, they’re thankful for your support.



“It’s incredible man, watching this, it’s incredible.”

“Continue to keep growing and that’s what’s it about. I hope all black restaurants be successful.”

For more information about the week and Black-owned restaurants and establishments across the area, click here.