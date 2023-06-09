WGNO is your official TV station for NOWFE

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We call it NOWFE.

It’s the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience.

It’s a party.

A way to eat and drink for a good cause.

A lot of eating and drinking.

For some really good causes.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a sneak peek at the menu for NOWFE.

One of the stars of the show is a baker from Brooklyn who calls himself, the Bishop of Biscuits.

And wait ’til you get a peek at his making and baking.

He’ll be part of the Grand Tasting on Saturday.

On his menu are his grilled cheese biscuits served with marinara sauce.

