Biscuits, croissants, burritos and more, all on Wendy’s new breakfast menu

METAIRIE, LA – Breakfast is about to get a whole lot better, thanks to Wendy’s.

On Monday, March 2, Wendy’s locations across the US will launch their all new breakfast menu. With options such as the Breakfast Baconator and Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Wendy’s is taking breakfast to a new level.

The breakfast menu include croissants, biscuits, burritos, and more. Choose from sides like seasoned potatoes, fresh fruit, and the classic sausage biscuit.

Wendy’s is also launching a breakfast drink known as the Frosty-ccino. The Frosty-ccino is a smooth, cold-brewed coffee, swirled with either vanilla or chocolate Frosty mix, and served over ice.

On March 2, visit one of Wendy’s 5,859 locations in the US to try out their delicious new breakfast menu.