Bippo’s Place for Smiles hosts food drive to combat food bank shortages due to COVID-19

MANDEVILLE, LA & SLIDELL, LA – Pediatric dental practice Bippo’s Place For Smiles is asking patients and all those interested to “Be a Hero Like Bippo” and donate perishable, kid-friendly food items to help stock the food pantries at Northshore Food Bank in Covington and The Good Samaritan Ministry in Slidell.

Canned foods, peanut butter, jelly, pancake mix, syrup, pasta, cereal, crackers and other non-perishable foods can be dropped off during regular office hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30am to Noon and 1:15pm to 5pm) at the Bippo’s offices in Mandeville (2935 Hwy 190, Mandeville, LA 70471) and Slidell Gause (2960 E. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461).

Alternatively, people can make monetary donations directly to the food pantries by going to northshorefoodbank.org or saintlukeslidell.org/goodsams.

“As a Pediatric Dentist I know how important good nutrition is to the overall health of our young patients, and as a Northshore Community Foundation board member I am aware of the critical shortages our food banks are facing due to COVID-19,” said Jill Donaldson, D.D.S. and Owner, Bippo’s Place for Smiles. “Bippo’s is an integral member of the communities we serve, not only providing dental care but also stepping up to help whenever we can – and right now means helping our local food pantries.”

The COVID-19 crisis is putting a strain on local food banks, which face a shortage of food donations and a surge of first-time customers.

“Due to the pandemic, we have registered nearly 1500 new children for food assistance since mid-March. We are grateful that Bippo’s recognizes the importance of providing nutritious meals to these children in need, and their donations will make an immediate impact for those we serve. With food costs on the rise and supplies being delayed, food drives are more important now more than ever to ensure our boxes are filled,” said Ginger Kunkle, Community Engagement Manager, Northshore Food Bank.

“We count on close partnerships with local businesses for both cash support and for services provided to our clients in need. We are grateful to Bippo’s Place For Smiles for their help in stocking our emergency food pantry and thank them for trusting us to be partners in this endeavor,” said Sue Rotolo, Ministry Director, The Good Samaritan Ministry.

Bippo’s Place For Smiles is a pediatric dental practice with five offices in New Orleans, Harvey, Mandeville and Slidell. Bippo’s strives to offer the best dental care and a nurturing, positive environment beginning at age one in order to promote a lifetime of good oral health habits.