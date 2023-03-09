NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Billy Porter shares his life story through song with his first tour, The Black Mona Lisa Volume 1.

Porter appeared on the Today Show announcing to fans his new single, ‘Baby Was a Dancer’ and the kick-off of his six-week tour starting in the Spring.

The Powerhouse event will be in New Orleans at the Sanger Theatre on May 14.

With a full house band and video installations, Porter plans to bring passion, and joy to the stage.

He commented on his upcoming tour saying. “It’s really the first time that I’ve been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It’s like my magnum opus. It’s everything to me. You’ll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.”

Tickets go on sale March 10th and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Sanger’s box office.

Related Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.