Bills Mafia travels to New Orleans for Saints and Buffalo Bills game

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday, the New Orleans community celebrated Thanksgiving with some turkey, deserts, and finished their days off by watching some Thursday night football.

The Saints faced off the Bills on Thursday night.

Many Buffalo Bills fans traveled far to the Crescent City to show support for their team.

Many enjoyed the French Quarter and local tourist attractions before kick-off.

The Bills Mafia celebrated throughout the city leading up to the game.

Bills Mafia fan Craig Kwiatkowski said, “In all honesty, this is a road game for Bill’s mafia, we take over every city.”

The Buffalo Bills mafia showed up in full force in red white and blue which may have helped lead the Bills to a 31 to 6 victory on Thursday night over the Saints.

Many fans said they love New Orleans and the game was just another cherry to top off a great Thanksgiving weekend.