Bill would ban refusing college transcripts because of debt

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are considering a proposal that would ban public colleges from withholding a student’s transcript, grades or diplomas because of outstanding debts.

The bill by Republican Rep. Julie Emerson would prohibit a public university or college from refusing to give current or former students their transcripts because they owe the school money.

Those universities and colleges also would be barred from withholding grades, a diploma, transcripts or course registration services because a student is in default on a federal loan.

The proposal won support from the House Education Committee in an 11-3 vote Wednesday and moves next to the full House for debate.