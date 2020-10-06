Bill against ‘police defunding’ advances in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal advancing in the Louisiana House would leave municipalities at risk of losing state construction dollars if they move to “defund the police.”

Republican lawmakers pushed ahead with the measure Monday even as the bill sponsor acknowledged no local government around Louisiana is proposing a defunding effort.

Alexandria Republican Rep. Lance Harris is running for Congress in the Nov. 3 election. He says he’s sponsoring the bill to protect public safety. A committee sent Harris’ bill to the full House with a 13-6 vote.

New Orleans Democratic Rep. Gary Carter called it political posturing by a congressional candidate that is insensitive to ongoing debates about racial injustice in policing.