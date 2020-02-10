BIKER DAD: Ozzy Osbourne worldwide tattoo release party coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — When Ozzy Osbourne’s new album “Ordinary Man” comes out later this month, some of his fans will remember it forever. That’s because they’ll have a permanent reminder on their skin. Ozzy is holding a world-wide early release party for the album, and in order to hear it first – you have to go to one of 50 tattoo shops around the world and get a special Ozzy tattoo.

The closest location to the Gulf Coast area is in New Orleans at Sailor’s Cross and Gallery. The album officially comes out on Feb. 21. But those willing to get the tat can listen to it the night before while they get the new ink.

Each shop will have its own collection of special Ozzy tattoos to chose from. Those designs and costs will be released later. You can RSVP for any of the locations. But that doesn’t guarantee you a spot. It will be first come first served on Feb. 20.

To RSVP and see all the locations CLICK HERE

Ozzy has already released several tracks including an autobiographical song about his struggles with drugs and alcohol back in the late 1970s. The music video serves as a mini biopic.

The title track is a duet with fellow rock icon Elton John, who shared some of the same troubles with fame and substance abuse .

Ozzy Osbourne also recently revealed he is struggling with Parkinson’s disease. But, he’s still planning a world tour with shock rocker Marilyn Manson. Click here for tour dates.