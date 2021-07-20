Big Boy No. 4014 is coming to New Orleans

Did you know that each of the 'Big Boys' were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds?

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — We’re not blowing smoke when we say that the world’s largest steam locomotive is passing through Louisiana next month.

There were 25 Big Boys built starting in 1941 and one of those locomotives is going to be in Louisiana very soon.

Big Boy No. 4014 is scheduled for five stops in Louisiana, four of which will be open for public access.

On Friday, August 20, Big Boy No. 4014 is scheduled to arrive in New Orleans, at the Audubon Butterfly Riverview Park at 6:30 p.m.

Big Boy No. 4014 was in service for twenty years only stopping after traveling 1,031,205 miles.

After a few years of restoration, Big Boy No. 4014 returned to service over two years ago.

Details about the Big Boy No. 4014 schedule, safety tips and more can be found here.

The scheduled stops for Big Boy No. 4014 in Louisiana can be found below:

Image courtesy of Union Pacific

The entire upcoming steam route for Big Boy No. 4014 is provided by Union Pacific:

Image courtesy of Union Pacific