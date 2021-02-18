Biden approves Gov. Edwards’ request for Federal Emergency Declaration

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Within 24 hours of submitting a formal request for emergency assistance due to the ferocity of damaging winter storms impacting the state, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has received a favorable response from President Joe Biden.

Biden approved Gov. Edwards’s request for a federal emergency declaration for all 64 Louisiana parishes impacted by the severe and historic winter weather. Specifically, FEMA will provide emergency protective measures (Category B) for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance from federal agencies.

“I’m thankful to the Biden administration for a swift response to my request as our state continues to deal with the bitterly cold temperatures as well as power and water outages that are causing extreme challenges for so many of our citizens and have already claimed three lives,” said Gov. Edwards.

“While the second storm has passed through our state, unfortunately, some areas are still facing freeze warnings and we will not begin to truly thaw out until the latter part of the weekend. That is why this assistance from our federal partners is critical. It will help provide much needed relief.

“This has been a very tough week,” continued Edwards. “In addition to dealing with the historic weather, we are still battling the pandemic. Although our resilience is being tested once again, we are going to get through this.”