Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Jefferson HWY

JEFFERSON, LA – Shortly after 10:30 pm on November 1, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 611-1 (Jefferson Hwy) near Iris Avenue in Jefferson Parish.

The crash claimed the life of an unidentified bicyclist.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the bicyclist was traveling northbound on the Mississippi Levee and attempted to cross LA Hwy 611-1.

At the same time, an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 611-1 and struck the bicyclist. After striking the bicyclist, the driver fled the crash scene.

The bicyclist sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the bicyclist for analysis.

Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver.

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.