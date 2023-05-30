NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in the Tremé area on Tuesday, May 30.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the crash was reported around 3:23 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and St. Louis Street.

They said a 43-year-old man was traveling northbound on a bicycle on St. Louis Street when he was struck by a Dodge Ram that was traveling eastbound on North Claiborne Street.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but died shortly after.

A section of North Claiborne Avenue was shut down after the crash.

NOPD officials said the crash is under investigation.

