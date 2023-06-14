NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead on Tuesday, June 13.

NOPD officials say they received a call at 11:30 p.m. stating a bicyclist was hit by a car on St. Claude Avenue and Marigny Street.

The cyclist was brought to a hospital where they later died.

Officials are investigating the crash. The NOPD didn’t release any further details.

