BEWARE: Zombies invade downtown New Orleans on October 23

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, October 23 prepare to run, walk or crawl away from zombies.

The third annual New Orleans Zombie Run presented by PJ’s Coffee and Krewe Of Boo will kick start the day full of festivities at 9:00 a.m. for a zombie-infested 2-mile race through the Warehouse District.

Those who dare to take part in the challenge are encouraged to dress up in their spookiest attire.

Participants will try to cross the finish line and escape the clutches of the Big Easy Rollergirls who are the Zombie Killers.

The race is set to start at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant and end at the same location on 701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

Participants can register in person or online.

For more information visit the New Orleans Zombie Run website.