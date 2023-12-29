Vue Orleans takes you to the top of the city

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s beginning to look a lot like 2024.

And if you’re looking for the best view to ring in the new year, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has an idea.

It’s Vue Orleans.

And as for a view of the city and beyond?

Well, take a look for yourself.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts