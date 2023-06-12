NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Faculty and staff at Benjamin Franklin High School announced the appointment of a new school leader on Monday, June 12.

Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, Dan Casey will become the Interim Head of School. The appointment comes after the retirement of Dr. Patrick Widhalm, who served in the position since 2016.

“I am excited to start my year as the Head of School of Benjamin Franklin High School at the Katherine Johnson campus,” said Casey.

Casey has held the position once before during the 2015-2016 school year and also served as the school’s educational consultant from 2008-2015.

“The 2024 senior class is ready to become the student body leaders. The incoming ninth-grade class, the class of 2027, is full and represents a cross-section of our community. A faculty of top-tier educators are in place, and the parents I have spoken to are ready for a great year from academics to robotics and athletics,” said Casey.

He is a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University with a master’s degree and a public school administrator degree. While living in Connecticut, Casey served as a science teacher and school principal overseeing a school of Blue Ribbon status.

He also has ties to the City of New Orleans, working in education in various capacities since 2008, with his most recent work at New Orleans College Preparatory Academies Walter L. Cohen High School.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Casey back to Benjamin Franklin High School and feel confident that his background and his knowledge of our unique school community will be a good fit for us as we continue our search for a permanent head of school,” said President of the BFHS governing board, Alea Cot.

