Ben & Jerry. And Ryan Kurr

New Orleans ice cream maker churns it out on national TV

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Here’s the scoop.

There’s a new TV, ice cream contest show that’s inspired by, even judged by the biggest names in the business.

You know them, Ben and Jerry.

Now add to that, Ryan Kurr.

He’s a New Orleans ice cream maker.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the scoop on Ryan Kurr who’s competing on a show called Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones.

The point of the show is to make good ice cream.

Well, to make the best ice cream of any of the ice cream artists on the show.

The artists are the contestants.

And their goal is to churn it out and impress Ben & Jerry.

The biggest names in the business.

Ryan Kurr says he applied to be on the show as a joke.

No joke.

That’s what he did.

Ryan says, “I didn’t think anything of it, after that I was on the show.”

Ryan and the rest of the ice cream athletes create their own crazy concoctions.

One of Ryan’s, he calls Raspberry Balsamic Sorbet with Smoked Blueberry and Roasted Cinnamon Ice Cream.

And he makes Lemon Cream Swirl with Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Chunk.

You can watch any time.

You can stream the show to see how Ryan does.

The winner with the right recipe gets served up at a real Ben & Jerry’s shop.

Handpicked.

Hand-packed.

Right into ice cream history.