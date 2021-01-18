Behind the scenes as a King Cake is born

NEW ORLEANS – Haydel’s Bakery takes the cake.
The place takes the king cake, that is.
WGNO’s Bill Wood is LIVE with owner and baker-in-chief Dave Haydel as the bakery moves into motion for king cake season.
Haydel’s Bakery has been in the king cake business since 1959.
That’s a lot of king cakes.
Every year, the bakery moves into military fashion to crank out more than 70,000 king cakes.
Haydel’s Bakery will ship a king cake almost any place on Earth.
If Fed Ex delivers, you can get you slice of king cake from Haydel’s.