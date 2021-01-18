Behind the scenes as a King Cake is born

Haydel's Bakery takes the cake. The King Cake

NEW ORLEANS – Haydel’s Bakery takes the cake.

The place takes the king cake, that is.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is LIVE with owner and baker-in-chief Dave Haydel as the bakery moves into motion for king cake season.

Haydel’s Bakery has been in the king cake business since 1959.

That’s a lot of king cakes.

Every year, the bakery moves into military fashion to crank out more than 70,000 king cakes.

Haydel’s Bakery will ship a king cake almost any place on Earth.

If Fed Ex delivers, you can get you slice of king cake from Haydel’s.