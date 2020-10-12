Hurricane headline: before you start a portable generator, listen to this

Local

Louisiana firefighter gives advice to save your life

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL RIVER, La – Storm season is portable generator season.

And just like with the storms, with generators, safety comes first.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the man who knows.

He’s Captain Mitchell Geissler.

He’s been a firefighter for two decades.

He knows what you need to know when it comes to making sure your portable generator does not generate a 911 call that brings out the fire department.

First all, make sure the generator has lots of space.

At least five feet from any windows, walls or vents.

Before you fuel, make sure its cool.

Touch the generator to see if it’s cool.

If you hard wire your generator, make sure you get a professional to do the job.

And finally, make sure your smoke detector is working.

A must during hurricane season and portable generator season.

Share this story

Weather Video

Two cold fronts on the way!

Summer-like start to the week...fall-like finish!

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

10 PM Delta update

Friday 5 PM Delta update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

89° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 63°

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 64°

Thursday

85° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 64°

Friday

74° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 74° 56°

Saturday

71° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 71° 60°

Sunday

80° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

9 PM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

10 PM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

1 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

Popular

Latest News

More News