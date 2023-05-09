NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a big assignment for a couple of second graders.

They travel across town.

Then they show their homeroom teacher, Miss Bates, the art show that they are part of.

The kids are Carlos Rodriguez.

He’s eight.

And Na’kai Polk.

Another eight-year-old discovering her appreciation for art.

From fifteen schools around town, the art show is at the Broadmoor Arts and Wellness Center.

Their masterpieces are part of a program that’s called KID smARt.

Since 1999, art teachers have been traveling to public school classrooms around town.

