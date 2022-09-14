COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – Turns out the sands of time are green with envy.

For Andrew Ellzey, his mom Lacy and their friend Jake Guillot.

They’re working on a labyrinth.

One of the oldest symbols of all times WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood believes.

The job of this team is to restock the labyrinth with a supply of sand.

It’s their sand.

The sand they made themselves.

They made it from broken beer bottles and messed up mayonnaise jars at the recycling business they created in Covington.

They saw the need for it.

And they started it.

It’s called Lemon Tree Recycling.

Because when life gives you lemons, you made lemonade.

Right?

And when life gives you a bunch of broken bottles and jars, you make sand.

Sand that’s about to become a beach.

That’s somewhere near you.



Residents around St. Tammany Parish leave their leftovers.

The leftovers are saved from being sent to another landfill which is where most glass goes.

In real life, Lacy is a school librarian. Andrew works down the street at a wood shop. And Jake runs a dentist’s office.

Together as a team, they take you to the beach.

Just add water.

They’ve got the sand.