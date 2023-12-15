MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Every year, 12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers such as leukemia. Donors may be their best bet for survival. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez brings us a story of a Marrero family that’s hoping for a bone marrow transplant for their son.

For 6-year-old Emmett Richards, every day is a gift.

“Getting his name out there, so he could have the opportunity to be a donor to live his energetic life that he’s been living,” Emmett’s mother Joycelyn Richards said.

His family is wishing that this Christmas someone be a gift for Emmett.

“He needs a bone marrow transplant,” his mother said.

Emmett was diagnosed with leukemia, so his family teamed up with the non-profit, “Be the Match” to try and find him a blood stem cell donor.

“To get more people on the registry, on ‘Be the Match’ to get a donor to find the perfect match for Emmett and other kids as well,” she said.

Approximately 70 percent of patients need a transplant, but they don’t have a fully matched donor in their own family, so someone un-related must be found.

“Now, we are in this predicament. We need to find donors,” she said.

To help, all it takes is a simple mouth swap of the cheek for people ages 18 to 40. This will then add you to the donor list to see if you’re a match.

“It would be a blessing to have more people. Kids can live on their life,” she said.

That’s the gift Emmett’s family will be eternally grateful for.

To find out more about becoming a donor, here’s more information on the “Be The Match” website.

New Orleans native and Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste is a huge advocate and ambassador for “Be the Match,” ever since his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

