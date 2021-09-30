Be on the lookout for a missing python in the Irish Channel neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A family in the Irish Channel is looking for their pet python named, “Sunny.”

Is it slithering in the grass? Is it sliding up a tree? Where can “Sunny” the python be?

Rick Putzeys, Owner of G.R. Automotive on the corner of Constance and Louisiana in the Irish Channel is on the lookout for this 3 and a half foot, 3-year old snake that’s missing from a family that lives on Constance Street.

The docile, non-venomous and not dangerous python went missing over the summer, but just recently the snake’s owner, Marshall Love posted signs around the neighborhood in hopes of finding his youngest son’s pet snake.

“I’m sure he’s missing his snake. That’s his pet. Everybody’s been wondering where it could be, nobody knows where it is at,” Putzeys said.

Neighbors say they’ve been on the lookout for the python and a few days ago, a neighbor spotted in their yard.

The snake’s owner told us it was spotted in a shed on Delachaise Street but when he got there to look it was gone. Now he believes the snake could be anywhere between Magazine and Delachaise Streets or Constance and Louisiana.

“It is a big snake. It is going to come out and eat. Somebody’s going to find it,” Putzeys said.

And this car shop owner is now feeling like a “snake sleuth.”

“I would think it is probably underneath a house somewhere, that’s my guess,” Putzeys said.

If you spot the snake, you can call the phone number posted on the missing snake sign— 504-236-9809.