BBB alerts public of possible door-to-door scams

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Many door-to-door salespeople are legitimate, but others are looking only to make a sale and move on as quickly as possible. Customers may wonder if they will receive the product or service they have paid for or if they are the victim of a scam.

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has been getting calls recently about door-to-door scammers.

The BBB is urging people to be on the lookout for problematic sales pitches and to have a plan in place when you here that knock:

Ask about licensing . Many cities require door-to-door salespeople to have a peddler or solicitor license. Ask if the salesperson has checked in with the city and gotten proper licensing.

Ask about licensing . Many cities require door-to-door salespeople to have a peddler or solicitor license. Ask if the salesperson has checked in with the city and gotten proper licensing.

Check identification . A reputable seller will give you all the information you ask for, including a photo ID and a business card.

Verify the individual and the company . Tell the salesperson you want to call the company directly. A legitimate salesperson should not have a problem with this.

Read the contract closely. If you are interested in a product or service, get everything in writing including price, contract details and all other terms and conditions. Tell the salesperson you will check it out and get back to him or her. Make sure you understand all the terms and conditions before signing on the dotted line

Don't give in to pressure.

Do the Math. Paying $30 to $40 per month for magazine subscriptions may not sound like much, but it can add up

Know your rights. The Federal Trade Commission's Three-Day Cooling-Off Rule gives the customer three days to cancel purchases over $25 that are made in their home or at a location that is not the seller's permanent place of business.

Stand strong. Be careful about allowing strangers into your home. If you do allow a salesperson inside your home and decide during the presentation that you are not interested in making a purchase, simply ask them to leave. If the salesperson refuses to leave, tell them you will call the police – and follow through if they do not leave immediately.

People who have issues with door-to-door solicitors can file a complaint with BBB at bbb.org, as well as with their local law enforcement.

