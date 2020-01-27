Bayou Country Superfest on hiatus. There will be no 2020 festival.

BATON ROUGE – For the first time in 10 years, country music fans will not be flocking to Tiger Stadium for their Memorial Day weekend.

An announcement can be found on the festivals website, saying that Bayou Country Superfest is on hiatus, until further notice. The information was also shared on Facebook.

The festival has been a constant in Louisiana for the last 10 years. In 2018, the festival moved to the Superdome while renovations took place at Tiger Stadium. In 2019, the fest returned to Death Valley for a star-studded, two-day lineup featuring Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and many more.

There is no word on what caused the hiatus, or how long it will last.