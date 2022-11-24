NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The 49th Annual Bayou Classic is almost here,and fans are already celebrating Thanksgiving in New Orleans.

The football match-up between the Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling Tigers is also an exciting one.

Downtown New Orleans is bustling with Grambling and Southern University fans.

The first Bayou Classic was played in New Orleans back in 1974 and now almost 50 years later, this legendary rivalry still feels fresh.

Jacqueline and her daughter Natalia are visiting from Houston. Natalia’s a Junior at Grambling, so they call themselves the “Gram Fam.”

“We are here to eat the food. The people are nice, and this is just a great city to be visiting,” Jacqueline Baker said.

They are thankful this Thanksgiving for all New Orleans has to offer, but don’t expect everyone to be eating turkey today. We are in New Orleans—the land of the oysters.

“I’m thankful to be here. The city is booming, people are back out doing things. Great to be here for Thanksgiving with my family,” Baker said.

Bayou Classic is a real Thanksgiving tradition in New Orleans.

“We’ll be back again next year,” Baker said.

The Battle of the Bands takes place at the Caesars Superdome on Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The Annual Bayou Classic Parade rolls through Downtown New Orleans at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Bayou Classic Fan Festival will be at Champions Square from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic will take place at Caesars Superdome at 1 p.m.