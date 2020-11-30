Battle of the Badges Blood Drive aims to replenish state’s blood supply

RACELAND, La – Lafourche Parish officials are fighting the state’s blood shortage this week.

The Bayou Battle of the Badges Blood Drive starts today. It’s a friendly competition between the police and fire departments in the parish to encourage the community to give blood.

All donors get a Boots and Badges t-shirt while supplies last, and are entered to win other prizes.

You can visit the Mathews donor center in Raceland today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Head to the bloodcenter.org for more information.